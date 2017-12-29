Beating caught on camera at Florida assisted living facility

WILLISTON, Fla. - (CNN) - A newly uncovered video shows a resident at a Florida assisted living facility mercilessly beating another resident.

In the video obtained last week, a 52-year-old man is seen punching an 86-year-old man more than 50 times at a facility in Levy County.

The older man, who has dementia, was curled up on the floor.

Police said the younger man accused the older one of eating his cupcake.

The good Samaritan retirement home's surveillance system recorded the video in Oct. 3. It was later turned over to police, who shared it with CNN.

Police said the elderly resident had to be hospitalized.

The resident seen doing the beating had previously suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Police said he wasn't charged for the beating because of his "limited capacity."

He was removed from the facility temporarily, but was later allowed to return with one on one supervision.

Earlier this month, two administrators were arrested in connection with separate incidents on charges of neglect of the elderly.

The state shut down the facility last week.

