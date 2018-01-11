Bear attack in Southwest Florida leaves man with serious wounds

NAPLES, Fla. - A Florida man was attacked by a bear in Naples on Wednesday night.

The Collier County Sheriff's Department said the victim, Andrew Meunier, let his dog out at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Meunier told deputies that after his dog ran inside, a bear attacked him, swiping at him with its paw. He said he saw a total of three bears.

According to reports, Meunier suffered several cuts across his head and chest and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is planning to set up bear traps and conduct searches for bears throughout the area of Dream Catcher Circle in Naples.

The bears reportedly stand about 5 feet tall.