Beachfront house collapses in St. Johns County, Florida

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - (NBC) - A house along Florida’s northeast coast partially collapsed on Wednesday.

The building is near the 2700 block of South Ponte Vedra Blvd. in St. Johns County.

The structure is currently unoccupied and no injuries have been reported.

Public safety personnel have secured the scene and have notified the appropriate agencies in reference to the structure currently being deemed unsafe.

