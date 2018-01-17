KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison for killing her mother and burying her in their backyard.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that 46-year-old Amy Day was sentenced Tuesday after an Osceola County jury found her guilty of first-degree murder.

Authorities say 79-year-old Ora Hawkins's body was found wrapped in garbage bags, a pink blanket, a rope and coaxial cable in September 2015. Earlier that month, financial records show a $2,500 check from Hawkins to Day.

Hawkins was reported missing by another daughter after calling and saying she was moving to Colorado with a friend from church. Detectives found the body after two days of searching.