Florida woman gets life sentence for killing mother

Associated Press
9:40 AM, Jan 17, 2018

Amy Day

Osceola Co. Sheriff's Office

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison for killing her mother and burying her in their backyard.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that 46-year-old Amy Day was sentenced Tuesday after an Osceola County jury found her guilty of first-degree murder.

Authorities say 79-year-old Ora Hawkins's body was found wrapped in garbage bags, a pink blanket, a rope and coaxial cable in September 2015. Earlier that month, financial records show a $2,500 check from Hawkins to Day.

Hawkins was reported missing by another daughter after calling and saying she was moving to Colorado with a friend from church. Detectives found the body after two days of searching.

