AMBER Alert issued for 10-month-old Noah Florvil in Miami

FDLE has issued an AMBER Alert for a 10-month-old boy last seen in Miami.

Noah Florvil is 2'6" tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Noah was last seen in the area of the 6600 block of NW 12th Ave. in Miami and was wearing a gray shirt, gray pants and no shoes.

The child may be in the company of "Bella," a white/Hispanic female. She is described as heavy set and has blonde hair with a green streak in the front. She was last seen wearing a purple and pink bra, purple jacket and black tights with a green, yellow and red flower.

Anyone with information on the child's whereabouts, please contact Miami PD at (305) 579-6111.