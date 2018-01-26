'Hamilton' tickets at Broward Center for Performing Arts on sale

Attention South Florida theater fans: Hamilton is coming to the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, and you can start purchasing tickets for the show now.

The Tony Award-winning musical will come for the 2018/2019 season, according to the official website. However, as of right now, the only way to snag tickets is to purchase or renew a 2018/19 season-ticket subscription at the Broward Center, according to Broadway in Fort Lauderdale.

The cost of renewing or purchasing a subscription starts at $261, the Miami Herald reports. Tickets go on sale starting 10 a.m. Friday.

The Hamilton show is scheduled to run for five weeks from Dec. 18 to Jan. 20. Other shows on the schedule include “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Anastasia” and more.

Story from our news partner NBC 6