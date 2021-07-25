South Korean women's archery team wins ninth straight gold

The South Korean women's archery team won its ninth consecutive Olympic title on Sunday in Tokyo, defeating the Russian Olympic Committee team.

South Korea defeated Italy 6-0 earlier Sunday in the quarterfinals then took down Belarus 5-1 in the semifinals. Germany defeated Belarus 5-1 in the bronze medal match.

The South Korean team of An San, Jang Minhee and Kang Chae-Young combined to shoot a new Olympic record of 2032 in the ranking round. San, who qualified first, set a women's individual Olympic record with a score of 68; Minhee was second with a 677 and Chae-Young third with a 675.

San and Kim Je-Deok also won the first-ever mixed team archery event at these Olympics, defeating the Netherlands. South Korea leads the historical Olympic medal count ranks in archery with 41 total, 25 of them gold. All of those medals have come since 1984.

After qualifying third out of the ranking round, the United States' women's archery team was eliminated from competition in the quarterfinals. Mackenzie Brown, Casey Kaufhold and Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez fell to the ROC team 6-0. Brown and veteran Brady Ellison were also upset in the first round of the mixed team event.