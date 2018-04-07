Police search for missing Port St. Lucie woman

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Fort Pierce police are looking to locate Reva Strauss, 32, of Port St. Lucie.

Strauss was last seen on Friday, April 6, 2018 at about 5:15 p.m. in the area of N. Lawnwood Circle in Fort Pierce.

She is 5' 7" tall, weighs 100 lbs. and has brown curly hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light purple jacket and black yoga pants.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, please call 911.