Police search for missing Port St. Lucie woman

WPTV Webteam
9:11 AM, Apr 7, 2018
59 mins ago

Fort Pierce police are looking to locate Reva Strauss, 32, of Port St. Lucie.

Reva Strauss

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - Fort Pierce police are looking to locate Reva Strauss, 32, of Port St. Lucie.

Strauss was last seen on Friday, April 6, 2018 at about 5:15 p.m. in the area of N. Lawnwood Circle in Fort Pierce.

She is 5' 7" tall, weighs 100 lbs. and has brown curly hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light purple jacket and black yoga pants.

If you see her or know her whereabouts, please call 911.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top