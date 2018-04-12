VERO BEACH, Fla. - The Treasure Coast’s first medical marijuana treatment dispensary opened Thursday morning.

Trulieve is located on Commerce Avenue in Vero Beach.

It might be the city’s only dispensary because the city banned dispensaries last year after approving Trulieve.

RELATED: Florida man can grow his own marijuana

There was a line out the door Thursday morning.

Patients said they were glad to shorten their drive for the treatment they need.

“Hard to drive because of the pain and long distance, it can be stressful. But them opening this... it's a blessing,” said Vero Beach resident Charles Owens.

Trulieve has 13 other dispensaries in Florida.