VERO BEACH, Fla. - The family of a missing Vero Beach woman has increased the reward being offered to bring her home.

Assunta Susy Tomassi's husband told WPTV the reward to find Susy has increased to $10,000.

Tomassi was last seen in March leaving the 'Quilted Giraffe" located at 500 South US Hwy 1 in Vero Beach.

She was wearing a black leather jacket, blue and white striped shirt, black pants ans gold high-heeled shoes. She is carrying a black purse and has a multi-colored polka dot scarf attached to her purse.

Recent searches have turned up no clues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Safety Dispatch at 772-978-6240 in reference to case number 2018-47014.