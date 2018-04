VERO BEACH, Fla. -- Two people were hospitalized and 20 displaced by an apartment fire in Vero Beach on Sunday.

The fire happened at the Oak Villas on 6th Avenue.

Officials say the fire affected 10 apartment units, at least half of the apartments affected will need repair work and half of the building is without power due to the fire.

The American Red Cross is assisting the families displace by the fire.