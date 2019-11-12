Injured sea turtle rescued in Indian River County

WPTV is committed to Protecting Paradise. We are focused on environmental issues with a goal of helping to bring awareness to existing problems and search for workable solutions. Have a story idea? Email us at paradise@wptv.com

Authorities say an injured sea turtle has a fighting chance at life thanks to a concerned angler who made the discovery and the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The turtle was found about a mile north of the Barber Bridge in the Intracoastal Waterway, the sheriff's office said.

It turns out a boat had struck the turtle and it had a large cut on its shell, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said four firefighters and a road patrol deputy assisted a marine unit capturing the turtle which was taken to Fire Station 2 and then on to a rescue facility in Juno Beach.

The department credits deputies, Fire Rescue, FWC and citizens for helping to save the 200 pound turtle.