Injured sea turtle rescued in Indian River County

Posted: 11:26 AM, Nov 12, 2019
Updated: 2019-11-12 11:26:13-05
Indian River County Sheriff&#39;s Office
The Indian River County Sheriff&#39;s Office recovered this injured turtle.
Authorities say an injured sea turtle has a fighting chance at life thanks to a concerned angler who made the discovery and the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The turtle was found about a mile north of the Barber Bridge in the Intracoastal Waterway, the sheriff's office said.

It turns out a boat had struck the turtle and it had a large cut on its shell, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said four firefighters and a road patrol deputy assisted a marine unit capturing the turtle which was taken to Fire Station 2 and then on to a rescue facility in Juno Beach.

The department credits deputies, Fire Rescue, FWC and citizens for helping to save the 200 pound turtle.

