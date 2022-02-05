POV video: What's it like the fly down 'The Rock'?

As intimidating as it would be stare down Dwayne Johnson, many would choose it rather than hitching a ride down 'The Rock' in Beijing.

But that's what alpine skiers like Mikaela Shiffrin and Co. will do this month at the 2022 Winter Olympics, and NBC's Ted Ligety, on the above video, details the danger and thrill that looms at the competition (and that's before we talk about the potential for wind and other variables).

From flags that can blend into the snow fence to a hill and turns that make for rapid-fire decisions keyed by lightning-quick reflexes, 'The Rock' is a force.

Ligety joins broadcast partner Dan Hicks to describe the unique traits of the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center downhill course from a point of view perspective, one that Ligety notes is likely 20mph slower than the speed of a competitor.

20.

mph.

Slower.

Wow.

The venues like 'The Rock' in Yanqing should also make for ideal conditions if the weather cooperates, as tons of artificial snow means there's less of a chance for a surprise in the white stuff.

