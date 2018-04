Two women will face off in a special election Tuesday to replace a state senator who resigned after admitting to an affair with a lobbyist.

State Representative Lori Berman, a Democrat, and Republican Tami Donnally are running for the Florida Senate in District 31, which covers an area from Lake Worth to Delray Beach.

Berman, who has been a state legislator for eight years, said her priorities are education, equality for women and expansion of Medicaid. She easily defeated newcomer Arthur Morrison in a January primary.

Donnally is vice chairwoman of the Palm Beach County Republican Party and is the executive director of Legacy Church Ministries in Lake Worth. She said her priorities are reducing the number of drug overdoses and improving education through school choice and voucher programs.

Democrat Jeff Clemens held the seat until abruptly resigning last year.

Democrats have an almost 2-to-1 advantage in registered voters in the district.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. To find out where your precinct is, click here.

Check back here tonight after the polls close to see the results as they come in.