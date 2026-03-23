PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are now patrolling several major airports across the country to assist the Transportation Security Administration during the ongoing government shutdown.

WATCH BELOW: 'If you really want to help us, help us monetarily,' William Watts tells WPTV's Kayla McDermott

ICE agents patrol airports as unpaid TSA workers demand paychecks

President Donald Trump ordered the deployment to help manage excessive crowds, lines, and security checks. However, TSA workers at Palm Beach International Airport tell WPTV's Kayla McDermott they are at a breaking point. Employees are about to miss their second full paycheck and are unsure what help the ICE agents will actually provide.

When McDermott reached out to the Department of Homeland Security to ask if ICE agents would soon be at Palm Beach International, Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis addressed the deployment in the following statement:

"For operational security reasons, we are not going to confirm the locations of our officers. Because of the Democrat shutdown, President Trump is using every tool available to help American travelers who are facing hours long lines at airports across the country—especially during this spring break and holiday season that is very important for many American families. This pointless, reckless shutdown of our homeland security workforce has caused more than 400 TSA officers to quit and thousands to call out from work because they are not able to afford gas, childcare, food, or rent. While the Democrats continue to put the safety, dependability, and ease of our air travel at risk, President Trump is taking action to deploy hundreds of ICE officers, that are currently funded by Congress, to airports being adversely impacted. This will help bolster TSA efforts to keep our skies safe and minimize air travel disruptions."

Locally, TSA workers are feeling the strain of the staffing shortages mentioned by the Department of Homeland Security. William Watts, a TSA officer and AFGE airport vice president, said call-outs are ramping up.

"We're really short, like, we're down bad on people," Watts said.

Despite the need for assistance, Watts questioned the effectiveness of bringing in outside agencies.

"The confusion is what are they going to do at the airport?" Watts said."Because they can't do TSA screening. The usefulness of an ICE officer is best left to being in the field."

When it comes to ICE agents possibly patrolling alongside him, Watts noted that having law enforcement present adds stress for the employees.

"Knowing as an employee that Big Brother is always watching you. It's, it's scary," Watts said.

While TSA employees face another week and an upcoming Easter holiday with possibly no new money, the ICE agents arriving at the airports are receiving their paychecks.

"Customs, ICE and Border Patrol are all being paid, and they were funded by the Big, Beautiful Bill," Watts said.

Benefits those with the TSA, do not receive.

When McDermott pointed out that the government is sending agents instead of paychecks, Watts expressed his frustration.

"Babysitters. We don't need a babysitter. If you really want to help us, help us monetarily," Watts said.

Watts said he does not expect to see ICE agents at Palm Beach International Airport until mid-week or the weekend. However, another union representative said agents are currently stationed at Miami International Airport.

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