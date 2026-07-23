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Donald J. Trump Int'l Aiport operating normally after bomb threat shuts down highway exits

A call came in at around 7:13 a.m. threatening to bomb an airport, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
DJT bomb threat
WPTV
PBSO deputies on scene after a bomb threat was made at DJT July 23, 2026.
DJT bomb threat
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PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A bomb threat temporarily closed I-95 exits to Donald J. TrumpInternational Airport (DJT) Thursday morning.

Trump airport operating normally after bomb threat shuts down highway exits

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO), a call came in at around 7:13 a.m. threatening to bomb an airport. Neither 'Palm Beach County International Airport' or 'DJT' were specifically mentioned.

The sheriff's office says that everything is now clear and the airport is operating normally.

An airport spokesperson declined comment and referred any inquiries for information to PBSO.

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