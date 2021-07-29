Watch
Olympic Volleyball Day 6: Italy's unbeaten women roll

Italy's Caterina Bosetti, Cristina Chirichella and Alessia Orro celebrate during Italy's win over Argentina in women's volleyball at the Tokyo Olympics.
Posted at 9:48 PM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 22:46:35-04

Editor's note: This article will be updated with all the day's volleyball action in Tokyo.

Winless Argentina no match for Italy

The Italian women's volleyball team on Thursday remained unbeaten at the Tokyo Olympics, looking progressively stronger throughout a 3-0 sweep of winless Argentina in Pool B action at Ariake Arena.

Argentina made it more than competitive in the first set before succumbing 25-21, and Italy responded to the challenge by methodically closing things out, 25-16 and 25-15, to improve to 3-0 in the pool. Argentina fell to 0-3.

