Olympic Volleyball Day 10: Serbian women ensure advancement

Posted at 9:17 PM, Aug 01, 2021
Serb women sweep past South Korea

In a match between the only Pool A women's volleyball squads other than Brazil with legitimate hopes of claiming gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Serbia swept its way past South Korea 25-18, 25-17, 25-15 on Monday at Ariake Arena.

Both at 3-1 in pool play and behind 4-0 Brazil at the start of the day, Serbia and South Korea looked evenly matched for much of the match, but Serbia, the silver medalist at Rio 2016, answered every challenge while temporarily knocking Brazil off its pool-play perch.

