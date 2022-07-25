Watch Now
Texans' rookie wide receiver John Metchie III diagnosed with leukemia

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Texans draft pick John Metchie III smiles during an NFL football rookie minicamp practice Friday, May 13, 2022, in Houston.
Posted at 11:35 AM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 12:49:11-04

John Metchie III doesn't expect to play in his rookie season with the Houston Texans.

In a statement, the wide receiver said he was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia, which is highly curable.

"I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recover at a later point in time," Metchie said.

Metchie was the 44th overall draft pick in the 2022 draft, according to ESPN.

He played college football at Alabama. In a statement, his former coach Nick Saban praised Metchie's toughness and determination.

"We are behind him in every step of the way in his fight against leukemia," Saban said.

