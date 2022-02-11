Men's curling Session 4: 6-point end helps ROC down Denmark, and other scores

ROC 10, Denmark 2

A steal of six in the fifth put Denmark away and led to a win for the team from the Russian Olympic Committee, 10-2, in six ends.

ROC put their seventh rock into the house on their final throw of the eighth. Denmark’s Mikkel Krause tried for a triple takeout, but instead only got one while knocking his own rock out, allowing a steal of six to put ROC up 10-1 at the halfway mark.

Denmark got a single point in the sixth, but conceded the rest of the game from there.

ROC scored two in the second and two more in the fourth for the early advantage.

ROC (2-2) will take a session off and return for Session 6 to take on Italy at 8:05 p.m. ET Saturday.

Denmark (0-3) will play Switzerland at 1:05 a.m. ET Saturday.

Great Britain 8, Norway 3

Great Britain scored two in the third and stole two more in the fourth, and went into the break up 5-2.

Norway put a stone on the button on their final throw of the sixth, but it was quickly moved out by Great Britain’s Bruce Mouat, helping GBR take three more and go up by six.

Mouat again had a takeout in the seventh with two GBR stones blocking the button for Norway on their hammer throw. Norway’s Steffen Walstad’s throw got around to score one, but his team conceded the final three ends from there to give Great Britain the win.

Norway (1-2) will next take on the United States at 1:05 a.m. ET Saturday.

Great Britain (2-1) will take a session off before returning to play on Saturday at 8:05 p.m. ET, when they’ll take on China.

Switzerland 5, Canada 3

Switzerland never scored more than a single point in any end, but Benoit Schwarz’s team was still able to collect more points than Canada in a 5-3 win Friday.

The Swiss opened the scoring with a point in the first, and stole another in the second to go up early.

Canada scored two to tie the score at 3-3 in the sixth, but Switzerland broke the tie in the eighth with another single.

Looking for multiple points in the ninth, Canada’s hammer throw came up short, allowing Switzerland to steal another point and take a 5-3 lead into the final end.

Switzerland did a good job to keep Canada’s rocks out of the house in the 10th, and forced the Canadians to concede with a double takeout on the final rock.

Canada and Switzerland are now both 2-1 in round-robin play. Canada will next take on Sweden on Saturday at 1:05 a.m. ET. Switzerland will play at the same time against Denmark.

