Security camera captured the dramatic and fiery end of a police pursuit in Indianapolis on Tuesday.
One person was killed and five others were injured after a police pursuit ended with a fiery crash on Indy's east side Tuesday evening. According to Indiana State Police, the pursuit started when officers tried to pull over someone driving a 1999 Oldsmobile for unsafe lane movement and speeding traffic violations on Post Road between 16th Street and 10th Street. State police say the driver, later identified as Mark Padgett, 37, then took off and led police on a roughly four-minute pursuit until he crashed into a BMW on Brookville Road near the intersection of Arlington Avenue. After striking the BMW, Padgett continued on Brookville Road until he struck a GMC pickup truck and his vehicle caught fire.
INDIANAPOLIS - (WTHR/NBC) - A security camera captured the dramatic and fiery end of a police pursuit in Indianapolis on Tuesday that killed one person.
Indianapolis police say they had just observed Mark Padgett, 37, make a drug transaction when he sped off.
Surveillance video shows Padgett speeding through an intersection and slamming into a vehicle that crossed his path.
Padgett's Oldsmobile t-boned a pick-up carrying four people, sparking an explosion and fire.
From a different camera angle, you can see the moment of impact when one of the vehicles caught fire. Seconds later, police race to the scene.
Four people were hospitalized, but one of the passengers in the pick-up did not survive.
Padgett is recovering from broken bones in his right leg.
Police said they will add charges related to this crash to Padgett's long criminal history, which includes arson, dealing marijuana, and domestic battery.
