INDIANAPOLIS - (WTHR/NBC) - A security camera captured the dramatic and fiery end of a police pursuit in Indianapolis on Tuesday that killed one person.

Indianapolis police say they had just observed Mark Padgett, 37, make a drug transaction when he sped off.

Surveillance video shows Padgett speeding through an intersection and slamming into a vehicle that crossed his path.

Padgett's Oldsmobile t-boned a pick-up carrying four people, sparking an explosion and fire.

From a different camera angle, you can see the moment of impact when one of the vehicles caught fire. Seconds later, police race to the scene.

Four people were hospitalized, but one of the passengers in the pick-up did not survive.

Padgett is recovering from broken bones in his right leg.

Police said they will add charges related to this crash to Padgett's long criminal history, which includes arson, dealing marijuana, and domestic battery.

Courtesy WTHR via NBC News Channel