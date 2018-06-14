Mom returning from business trip met with 'welcome home from prison sign'

FORT SMITH, Ark.-- Brandon Nielsen recently made a sign for his wife Barbara who was out of town on a work trip.

So on the day she was flying back into Fort Smith, Brandon gave it to his four-year-old son Daimen to hold while they waited.

It said: "Welcome home from prison mom."

"I didn't even tell him about the sign or what it said. So I figured he would make try and make a big deal out of it," said Nielsen.

So Daimen held it for his mom and everyone else to see.

The only problem? Daimen's mom has never been in prison.

"I saw a lot of laughter. Except for me who's rolling my eyes. Was not expecting that at all," Nielsen said.

The sign has been shared more than 100,000 times on Facebook.

Nielsen said he just wanted to make his wife and bystanders laugh when he picked her up at the airport.

His wife was not upset. "People, have fun. Stop being so serious," she said.

"Get some humor in your life," he added.