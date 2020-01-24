The Martin County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested for pointing a laser at the department's helicopter.

Investigators say the laser was attached to an AR-15.

The sheriff's office says the helicopter, MCSO Air-1, was helping Port St. Lucie police investigate an unrelated burglary call when the incident happened.

The crew called Port St. Lucie police who responded to a home on SW Belmont Circle.

Police arrested 55-year old Norman Flaxman whom investigators say admitted pointing the laser because he wanted to test it.

The sheriff's office recorded the incident and posted it on social media.

Jail records show Flaxman faces charges of pointing a laser at a pilot or driver which the sheriff's office says is a felony.

