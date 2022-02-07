LIVE UPDATES: Shiffrin in GS, Kilde in men's downhill highlight packed day of skiing

It’s shaping up to be a dream day on the slopes for Mikaela Shiffrin and boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who could both score Olympic gold on a jam-packed Sunday of Alpine skiing at the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Thanks to a weather postponement, Kilde’s men’s downhill – originally planned for Saturday evening – will take place directly in between the first and second runs of the women’s giant slalom, where Shiffrin is the defending gold medalist.
Follow along with the live blog below for to-the-minute updates as the action unfolds across the networks of NBC Universal.
|EVENT
|START TIME
|LIVE STREAM
|Women’s Giant Slalom – Run 1
|8:30 p.m. ET
|LINK
|Men’s Downhill
|11 p.m. ET
|LINK
|Women’s Giant Slalom – Run 2
|1:30 a.m. ET
|LINK
LIVE BLOG
8:11 p.m. ET – Wind conditions looking up
After back-to-back days of weather postponements due to high winds at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center, current measurements are holding steady at a calm 2.5 m/s (5.6 mph) at the giant slalom start gate.
View social media post: https://twitter.com/nathanfenno/status/1490492057630044160
7:42 p.m. ET – Mikaela Shiffrin arrives
The defending Olympic giant slalom gold medalist has taken to the slopes a the Yanging Alpine Skiing Center. Coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. ET on NBC.
View social media post: https://twitter.com/NBCOlympics/status/1490483440302673921
7:35 p.m. ET – Start Lists
Petra Vlhova leads off, Mikaela Shiffrin starts 7th.