Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge repeats as Olympic men's marathon champ

Posted at 7:55 PM, Aug 07, 2021
RACE DETAIL

Appearing impossibly stronger as the race wore on, Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya on Sunday added to his constantly growing legend by dominating in the heat and humidity at Sapporo Odori Park to add the men's marathon gold at the Tokyo Olympics to the gold he won at Rio 2016.

Kipchoge, 38, also is the reigning world-record holder in the marathon, and was all alone while crossing the finish line more than 80 seconds ahead of his closest competitors.

Lawrence Cherono was well-positioned to join his teammate on the podium and give Kenya a gold-silver finish, but he was caught and passed in the final moments by Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands and Bashir Abdi of Belgium, who claimed silver and bronze, respectively.

Cherono finished fourth.

