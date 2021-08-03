Warholm annihilates own world record in 45.94, wins epic 400m hurdles showdown

Karsten Warholm of Norway absolutely pulverized his own world record Tuesday in Tokyo by three-quarters of a second, setting an unfathomable mark of 45.94 – one that may never be surpassed – to win Olympic gold in one of the greatest hurdling races in history.

The two-time reigning world champion ripped his singlet at the chest like Superman after crossing the line in amazement, gazing with his jaw dropped at the clock in utter disbelief.

Rai Benjamin was also under Warholm's previous all-time best, by more than a half-second, breaking former world record-holder Kevin Young's American record in 46.17 to win silver.

Brazilian Alison dos Santos capped an incredibly successful year with Olympic bronze in South America-area record of 46.72.

"It's so crazy and by far the biggest moment of my life," Warholm said. "I was just thinking to myself that this is the feeling I would get at 6 years old on Christmas Eve. But as an adult you don't usually get that. Today, I did."

Warholm and Benjamin's 1-2 podium finish at the 2019 World Championships kicked off a wild pursuit of Young’s 46.78 world record set at the 1992 Barcelona Games.

In late June at U.S. Olympic Trials, Benjamin became the first to truly threaten the elusive mark, running 46.83 for the second-fastest time in history, just five-hundredths of a second short.

Then, only five days later in front of a roaring home crowd at Oslo’s Bislett Stadion, Warholm finally took it down clocking 46.70 to break the 29-year-old world record.

The Norweigian made his Olympic debut in Rio but didn’t make it past the semifinals, then turned heads the next year with his 2017 world title, which he’d successfully defend in 2019.

Benjamin, a native of Mount Vernon, New York, made his Olympic debut in Tokyo. He'll likely be a member of the men’s 4x400m relay team.