Jerry Colangelo believes LeBron James' Olympic career is likely over

LeBron James may have played in his last Olympics.

At least if you ask USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo.

Speaking with ESPN, Colangelo claimed that James' days of playing for Team USA at the Olympics are likely over, citing his age as the main cause.

"You know, Father Time takes its toll," said Colangelo. "... If you're a human being, your body is built to go so long depending on what your sport is, and then it's a downhill situation. LeBron made choices these last couple of Olympics not to participate because he's got a lot of things going on in his life. So he put in his time, he made a contribution that is appreciated, but I think his time is over."

James has played 18 years in the NBA and appeared in 1,576 games, including postseason contests. And on top of his NBA career, he also appeared in three Olympics and helped lead the United States to a pair of gold medals (as well as a bronze in 2004).

At 36 years old, it's clear that the wear and tear of the game is beginning to take its toll on James. Many of the NBA's top players suffered injuries in this year's postseason, including James himself after enduring a high ankle sprain that hindered him in his Los Angeles Lakers' series against the Phoenix Suns.

James will be 39 when the Paris Olympics begin in 2024. While it's certainly possible he could make a run at a third gold medal — WNBA stars Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi are both appearing in their fifth Olympics at 40 and 39, respectively — it's far from a guarantee as the future Hall of Famer looks to add another NBA Championship to his mantle.