How to watch Hockey at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Here's how you can catch all of the hockey action at the 2022 Winter Olympics on NBC and Peacock.
Posted at 9:57 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 08:50:35-05

Hockey is always one of the can't-miss events at the Winter Olympics and this year will be no different.

After taking down Canada for gold for the first time in 20 years in PyeongChang, the women's team enters this year's Games with the hope of defending their title. Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker, Kendall Coyne Schofield and Amanda Kessel — all key cogs on the 2018 gold medal team — are returning, and they're once again considered one of the top dogs in the competition along with their Canadian rivals.

As for the men, NHLers will not participate in this year's Olympics due to COVID-19 concerns. Instead, the U.S. men's team will once again be primarily comprised of collegiate and international standouts. Teenagers Matty Beniers, Jake Sanderson and Brendan Brisson are expected to draw plenty of eyeballs while former NHLers like Nick Shore and Kenny Agostino look to prove that they still belong in the top hockey league in the world.

The U.S. women play their first game at the Olympics on February 3 at 8:10 a.m. ET against Finland. The men will take on China in their first game, which is scheduled for February 10 at 8:10 a.m. ET.

Sign up to stream every event at the 2022 Winter Olympics LIVE on Peacock. Users can also authenticate via TV Everywhere to stream events in the NBC Sports app or on NBCOlympics.com. See below for full broadcast and streaming details for every U.S. hockey event. You can also see a full hockey streaming schedule on NBCOlympics.com.

Date/Time Event How to Watch
Feb. 3, 8:10 a.m. ET Finland vs. USA (Women) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 5, 8:10 a.m. ET USA vs. ROC (Women) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 6, 8:10 a.m. ET Switzerland vs. USA (Women) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 7, 11:10 p.m. ET USA vs. Canada (Women) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 10, 8:10 a.m. ET USA vs. China (Men) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 10, 11:10 p.m. ET Women's Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 11, 8:10 a.m. ET Women's Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 11, 11:10 p.m. ET Women's Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC
Feb. 11, 11:10 p.m. ET Canada vs. USA (Men) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 12, 3:40 a.m. ET Women's Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 13, 8:10 a.m. ET USA vs. Germany (Men) NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 13, 11:10 p.m. ET Women's Semifinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 14, 8:10 a.m. ET Women's Semifinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 14, 11:10 p.m. ET Men's Quarterfinal Playoff NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC
Feb. 14, 11:10 p.m. ET Men's Quarterfinal Playoff NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 15, 3:40 a.m. ET Men's Quarterfinal Playoff NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 15, 8:10 a.m. ET Men's Quarterfinal Playoff NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 15, 11:10 p.m. ET Men's Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 16, 1 a.m. ET Men's Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 16, 3:40 a.m. ET Men's Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 16, 6:30 a.m. ET Women's Bronze Medal Game NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 16, 8:30 a.m. ET Men's Quarterfinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 16, 11:10 p.m. ET Women's Gold Medal Game NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Feb. 17, 11:10 p.m. ET Men's Semifinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 18, 8:10 a.m. ET Men's Semifinal NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA
Feb. 19, 8:10 a.m. ET Men's Bronze Medal Game NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, CNBC
Feb. 19, 11:10 p.m. ET Men's Gold Medal Game NBCOlympics.com, Peacock, USA

 

