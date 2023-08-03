New York City police looking for suspect in deadly stabbing of dancer

28-year-old O'Shae Sibley was stabbed Saturday night after he and his friends stopped for gas in Brooklyn.

Otis Peña, in total shock, talked about his friend’s last breath in a video he posted online.

"They took the one thing — the one thing I always fought for. They killed my brother right in front of me," said Peña. "I see him wobbling. I ran to him and held his wound as blood is dripping ion my hands and blood is in all my clothes."

Witnesses say Sibley and his friends were "vogue" dancing to Beyoncé's music at the gas station. It's a highly stylized form of dance created in the 1980’s by Black and Latino LGBTQ communities in New York. Peña says a group of young men shouted homophobic remarks at them, adding the group didn’t like the way they were dancing.

Scripps News' obtained surveillance video showing Sibley approaching the group of young men, exchanging words.

Eventually, witnesses say the situation turned physical. Sibley appears to lunge toward someone off camera before being stabbed. Police have identified the suspect as a 17-year-old.

Dinean Robinson, from the LGBT center in New York, says Sibley was well known at the center.

"I've had the privilege of viewing voguing up close and personal. We host a number of voguing classes. A few of the houses, including O'Shea's House of Old Navy, utilize the center for rehearsals for gatherings," said Robinson.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams reacted on social media, saying, "O'Shae Sibley's life and beautiful spirit were cut short by homophobia. Bigotry can never take root in our city. Being a New Yorker means knowing and loving people of all backgrounds. We'll bring justice for O'Shae's family and loved ones. His dancing joy will live on."

Beyoncé also paid tribute to the beloved dancer after his tragic death. She updated her website's homepage to include a message in his honor, reading "rest in power O' Shae Sibley."

