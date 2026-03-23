Deadly collision at LaGuardia Airport causes flight cancellations at Palm Beach International Airport

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly collision between a jet and a fire truck at New York’s LaGuardia Airport late Sunday night is impacting flights to and from Palm Beach International Airport on Monday.

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LaGuardia Airport collision cancels Palm Beach International flights

As of 11 a.m. Monday, six flights arriving to PBI from LaGuardia are canceled and three flights departing from PBI and arriving to LaGuardia are also canceled.

A pilot and copilot were killed late Sunday night when an Air Canada regional jet struck a fire truck on a runway, while landing at LaGuardia. The impact crushed the nose of the aircraft, officials said. About 40 passengers and crew members were taken to area hospitals, some with serious injuries. Authorities said they released most from treatment by Monday.

National News LaGuardia closed after pilot, copilot killed in collision Associated Press

Two Port Authority employees traveling in the fire truck also suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, said.

Officials shut down LaGuardia Airport and diverted air traffic following the collision. Officials said the airport will remain closed until at least 2 p.m. Monday, while the National Transportation Safety Board investigates.

For status updates on flights at PBI, click here.