Spring into love with these WPTV 'Underdogs' ready for their fur-ever home!

Each week, WPTV features pets in local shelters looking for their fur-ever home. If you're looking for a new pet pal, consider one of these 'underdogs'! All the information on how to adopt one of these pets is found in the links below.

For the month of May, adoptions at the Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control are only $5!

WPTV Princess the Underdog

PRINCESS is a 4-year-old female who has been at the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast since March. Her adoption fee is $140.

WPTV Lucy the Underdog

LUCY is a 4-year-old female who has been at Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control since November. Her adoption fee is $60. She would do best in a home that can give her a lot of affection and physical closeness.