Summer airfare prices spike 30% as jet fuel costs soar after Iran war

Jet fuel prices have more than doubled since the beginning of the war with Iran, and airlines are now passing those costs on to passengers at the ticket counter and baggage claim.

According to Kayak, the average cost of a domestic ticket was $293 in January. That same fare has climbed to $383.

Katy Nastro, a spokesperson for Going, said the increases have been widespread.

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"We've seen average prices just for the summer months spike upwards of 20%, even higher for specific routes," she said.

Airlines are blaming a dramatic increase in the cost of jet fuel. The price is more than double what it was before Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz in response to military strikes by the U.S. and Israel.

Higher ticket prices, baggage and other fees, and route closures have hit summer travelers across the country. For some passengers, plans for a dream vacation have turned into a financial nightmare.

"I looked at one and it went from $300 to $1,000," one traveler said.

The soaring costs are forcing many travelers to cut their trips short or cancel summer plans entirely.

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Analysts warn that even if the situation in the Middle East ends tomorrow, it could be months or longer before ticket prices and fees come down for passengers.