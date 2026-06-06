Burkholderia bacteria detected in Target baby wipes leads to recall

Target is recalling certain packages of its Up & Up Fragrance-Free Baby Wipes and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes because of possible bacterial contamination.

The recall follows customer complaints of discolored wipes. Target said testing found some products contained Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli. The bacteria can pose serious health risks, particularly to newborns, infants, young children and people with weakened immune systems. Symptoms may include skin or eye irritation, as well as infections. Severe complications can lead to life-threatening sepsis or pneumonia.

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Target said it has received reports of adverse health effects linked to the wipes.

The fragrance-free wipes were sold in 20-, 72-, 216-, 800- and 1,200-count packages. The cucumber-scented wipes were sold in 72-, 216- and 800-count packages.

Customers can return the wipes to Target for a full refund.

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