Morgan Wallen wins ACM album of the year 1 year after being banned

A year after he was removed from the Academy of Country Music Awards ballot after a video surfaced showing him shouting a racial slur, Morgan Wallen won album of the year at Monday's award show.

According to the Associated Press, Wallen thanked his family and fans for their support when he accepted the trophy at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas when his album "Dangerous: The Double Album" was named the winner.

The AP reported that Wallen did not mention the incident, but when he spoke about his son, he pointed out that "his daddy was a fighter."

Last year, Big Loud Records suspended Wallen's recording contract "indefinitely," and iHeartMedia pulled his songs after the video surfaced.

Other big winners of the night included Miranda Lambert, who was named entertainer of the year, the news outlet reported.

The AP reported that Carly Pearce won best female artist and Chris Stapleton won best male artist.