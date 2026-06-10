Gospel singer BeBe Winans to perform at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach on June 13

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If music soothes your heart, then a Gospel Gala might be the answer.

Six-time Grammy Award winner BeBe Winans will be in West Palm Beach this weekend.

Gospel singer BeBe Winans at the Kravis Center on June 13

Recently, we spoke with Winans about his upcoming tour stop at the Kravis Center. Winans said he hopes his singing will be inspirational.

"Everyone who is coming to the concert, we all are facing our own battles, but when you leave the concert, what I pray is that you have answers for those battles. You have another way of thinking towards those battles," Winans said.

The singer comes from a family of musical talent. His sister is CeCe Winans has won 18 Grammy awards.

Bebe will be performing Saturday, June 13, at the Kravis Center at 7 p.m.

Click here for more details and how to purchase tickets.