Angela Lansbury, star of 'Murder, She Wrote,' dies at 96

British-American actress, Angela Lansbury, famed for her roles in the television show "Murder, She Wrote," and her voice in the children's classic "Beauty and the Beast," has died at 96.

Lansbury's family released a statement that said, "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."

Industry publication Broadway World was among the first to report the release of Lansbury's family statement.

Lansbury became a household name through her long-running hit TV murder mystery show "Murder, She Wrote," which ran for twelve seasons.

Lansbury was a success on screen and stage, garnering five Tony Awards, including her most recent one in 2009 for the best actress spot in a stage play for her role in Noel Coward's "Blithe Spirit," NBC noted.

She won three of her other Tony Awards for best actress in the 1966 musical "Mame," then 1969's "Dear World," and 1975's "Gypsy."

Lansbury's family statement continued with, "In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre, and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine, and Ian, plus five great-grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined."