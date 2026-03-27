With Easter just a hop away, families are feeling the pinch of rising prices on everything from holiday hams to budget-busting chocolate bunnies.

In the government’s most recent inflation report, candy prices, including chocolate, were up nearly 12% compared to last year thanks to cocoa shortages and price hikes.

"Chocolate prices are very high right now, and it's one of those things that’s just out of our control," said Kelly Schneider, third-generation owner of Schneider's Sweet Shop in Bellevue, Kentucky.

She said the shop, founded in 1939, refuses to sacrifice quality, which can result in the occasional price hike.

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"We still use the same chocolate no matter what," Schneider said. "Unfortunately, sometimes we do have to raise the prices a little bit, but you know that you’re getting that same quality."

There are still plenty of ways to lower costs, and enjoy Easter treats on budget.

Watch to learn how to save on baskets and dinner this Easter:

Easter ham and chocolate prices up again: How to hop into savings

Chocolate and candy savings

Schneider sells everything from premade Easter baskets to cream eggs for $2.35 each. Solid chocolate rabbits range from $4.69 for a 2 ½ ounce bunny to $16.99 for a 15-ounce.

To save, she suggests customers mix and match to fill multiple baskets.

"You can pick everyone's favorites. You can grab some malted milk eggs, Easter eggs, little chocolate bunnies, so we have everything you need ready to go for your Easter baskets," Schneider said.

Stephanie Carls of RetailMeNot advises shoppers not to be tempted by expensive treats placed in high-traffic areas of the grocery store.

"Seasonal candy altogether is still one of the biggest impulse purchases in retail," Carls said.

She suggests mixing chocolates with less expensive sweet candies like Peeps and jelly beans.

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Finally, see if a local candy store can give you a better price if you buy more.

"The more you buy, the cheaper it can get," Schneider said, referring to homemade cream eggs. "If you buy a dozen, you’re going to get one free."

Save on ham

In the inflation report, Easter hams cost 4.2% more compared to February 2025. To save, Carls suggests buying your ham as soon as possible.

"Grocery stores — they do start promoting Easter meal staples about one to two weeks before the holiday," Carls said. "Watching those grocery ads during that window is going to be one of the best ways to catch that deal."

When choosing a ham, pay attention to the different cuts. A rump or sirloin tends to be more flavorful, according to Southern Living, but also more expensive.

The shank is considered a budget-friendly option compared to pre-cooked, spiral-sliced hams that don’t require fussing with a carving knife.

Whichever cut you choose, know how many mouths you’re feeding. Don’t overbuy and overspend.

As a rule of thumb:



Boneless ham: plan for 1/3 to 1/2 pound per person

Bone-in ham: plan for 3/4 to 1 pound per person to account for the weight of the bone

Save money on Easter baskets

For Easter baskets, think about practical fillers like art supplies and healthy snacks.

"You have plush animals, even beauty products, and other small gifts that can go inside those baskets," Carls said.

More ways to save, according to the blog Sunny Sweet Days:



Reuse baskets and plastic eggs

Skip the grass filler at the bottom of the basket

Shop for fillers at the dollar store

"One standout item, maybe a few smaller treats," Carls said. "That’s still going to make the basket feel full as well as fun."

Simple ways to celebrate Easter on a budget, so you don’t waste your money.

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