Amazon Prime Day 2026: How to prepare for 4 days of deals and find the deepest discounts

Amazon Prime Day 2026 runs June 23–26, and the biggest challenge won't be finding deals — it'll be knowing which ones are actually worth it.
I went inside Amazon's largest air hub in the world to find out how and when shoppers can score the lowest prices.
The Amazon is already in high gear ahead of what Amazon calls its biggest sales event of the year.
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"We're really excited about Prime Day, it really serves as a Super Bowl for us," Amazon spokesperson Andre Woodson said.
Prepare before the deals go live
The best strategy is to get organized before the sale begins. Here's what to do right now:
- Make sure you have Prime — Deals are exclusive to Prime members. Sign up or start a free trial at amazon.com/prime
- Build your wish list now — Add items you've been eyeing so you can quickly check if they go on sale
- Set deal alerts — Amazon will notify you when a Lightning Deal you're watching goes live
- Check your payment info — Make sure your card and shipping address are up to date, so checkout is fast
- Browse early deals — Amazon often drops pre-Prime Day deals in the days leading up to the event
Woodson said the preparation strategy is simple.
"Build a list, find the items you're looking for," Woodson said.
WATCH: How to prepare for Amazon Prime Day and find the best deals
How the deals work
Prime Day delivers four full days of member-exclusive deals starting June 23 at 3:01 a.m. ET. Here's how the schedule breaks down:
- Today's Big Deals — New drops three times daily at 3 a.m., 11 a.m., and 4 p.m. EDT, featuring exclusive products and trending releases, many at more than 50% off
- Lightning Deals — Drop all day continuously with limited stock; gone when they're gone
- Between drops — New deals go live as often as every 5 minutes
Woodson said the pace of deals will be relentless.
"We're gonna have deals every five minutes. We'll have lightning deals three times a day," Woods said.
How to save the most money
- Act fast on Lightning Deals — You get 15 minutes to check out once you claim one
- Compare before you buy — Not every deal is a record-low price. Check the price history before purchasing
- Check competing retailers — Walmart, Target and Best Buy run competing sales during Prime Day
- Stack your savings — Some items offer coupons, subscribe-and-save discounts or rewards-card promotions on top of Prime Day prices
- Watch for invite-only deals — Amazon sometimes offers limited-quantity deals that require shoppers to request an invitation in advance
- Set a budget — Prime Day is designed to encourage spending, so a spending limit helps you focus on genuine savings
- Check return policies — Especially important for big-ticket items and third-party sellers
The biggest deals by category
Amazon devices — up to 65% off
- Kindle, Echo, Fire TV, Ring, Blink and eero devices
- Up to 70% off the Blink Outdoor 4 Wireless smart security camera
Fashion and beauty — up to 50% off
- Drunk Elephant, SHOKZ, Nespresso and Levi's
- Up to 45% off trending K-beauty products
- Up to 30% off hair care and styling tools from T3, OUAI and Living Proof
Kitchen and home — record-low prices possible
- Ninja air fryers and blenders could hit record-low prices
- Up to 40% off small appliances from Ninja, Black+Decker and Cuisinart
- Up to 40% off coffee and espresso machines from Breville, Keurig and KitchenAid
TVs, laptops and tech — up to 40% off
- Big-screen TVs from Samsung, LG and Hisense
- Laptops, cellphones and tablets from Lenovo, Samsung and HP
- Headphones and earbuds from Beats, Bose and JLab
Outdoor and travel — up to 50% off
- Coolers and hydration from YETI, Stanley and Hydro Flask
- Luggage and travel accessories from Samsonite and Away
- Grills, griddles and smokers from Charbroil, Blackstone and Traeger
Fresh groceries and everyday essentials
- $1 cherries, $1 hot dogs and buns, 4-for-$1 corn and BBQ favorites under $3
Amazon Haul
- 50% off sitewide on Day 1, with deals as low as $1
Use Alexa to shop smarter
Amazon's Alexa for Shopping can help maximize savings during Prime Day:
- Get a personalized deals guide — Tap the "+" icon in the Alexa for Shopping chat bar and select Prime Day deals for a curated list based on your shopping history
- Set price alerts and auto-buy — Set a target price on any item and Alexa will notify you — or automatically purchase it — when the price drops
- Check price history — See up to 365 days of pricing on hundreds of millions of products , so you know whether a deal is actually a deal
Some deals are short-lived, so if you see something you want in your cart, act quickly so you don't waste your money.
This article was originally produced by Taylor Nimmo for the Scripps News Group station in Cincinnati.