Disney World offers Florida residents 'magical' 2-day ticket deal

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A new two-day ticket deal is being offered for Florida residents as Disney World continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

According to a press release, Floridians can get a two-day Disney Weekday Magic ticket for $149 plus tax. There is also a three or four-day option, which are $179 and $199 plus tax, respectively.

The tickets are valid Monday-Friday only from January 11 through April 7. They are subject to blackout dates from March 14-18.

The tickets are valid for admission to one theme park per day and reservations through the Disney Park Pass system are required.

Tickets and add-on options expire on April 7, 2022. All tickets and options are nontransferable and nonrefundable and exclude activities/events separately priced.

