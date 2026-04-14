Let's Hear It: How you can connect with WPTV

We want to be your voice and help you find solutions, and there are multiple ways you can connect with us!

First, you can meet us in person at our monthly Let's Hear It meet-ups in communities across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. It's at these events that you have an opportunity to share with us your concerns or shine a light on the positive things happening in our neighborhood.

However, we know many are not able to attend these events, but we still want to hear from you and start taking action to get you answers. You can email us at LetsHearIt@wptv.com or fill out the form on our Let's Hear It page!