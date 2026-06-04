High fuel prices force American Airlines to cancel August, September flights

American Airlines is canceling some summer routes because of high jet fuel prices tied to the war in Iran.

The airline confirmed that some flights will be removed from its schedule in August and September to help manage costs. Since the war began, U.S. jet fuel prices have risen 56%.

American Airlines said customers affected by the temporary cancellations will be accommodated through rebooking options on other flights or offered refunds.

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The affected routes include:



Los Angeles to Cleveland

Los Angeles to Columbus

Los Angeles to Pittsburgh

Los Angeles to Washington Dulles

Charlotte to Ontario

Charlotte to Sacramento

Breeze and United will continue offering nonstop flights between Los Angeles and Pittsburgh. United also has nonstop service between Cleveland and Los Angeles and Washington Dulles and L.A.

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The Columbus-Los Angeles route was highly touted in 2024 when American announced the start of daily nonstop service to Ohio's largest city. Since then, United has started offering service between the two cities. Frontier and Southwest also has nonstop service between Los Angeles and Columbus.

The announcement will temporarily end all nonstop service between Charlotte and Onatrio, and Charlotte and Sacramento.