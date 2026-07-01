Benjamin Franklin artifact collection will go on display at Historical Society of Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — One of the largest collections of Benjamin Franklin artifacts will be on display at the Historical Society of Palm Beach County in downtown West Palm Beach starting next week.

Zachary Jacobson of Palm Beach Gardens owns the collection with his brother. They are displaying it to celebrate America's 250th birthday.

WATCH BELOW: Massive Benjamin Franklin exhibit opens this summer

Massive Benjamin Franklin collection on display in West Palm Beach

>> More coverage of America 250

It's titled Benjamin Franklin: Creating an American Icon, and WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield got a sneak peek before it opens to the public.

"Just anything you could ever imagine with Franklin's face on it, other than $100 bill, will be here," Jacobson said. "There's so much more to Franklin than just his years as a founding father."

The exhibit features over 50 books written by, printed by or about Franklin, along with work from his time as a printer.

"That he printed and sold, this would be how he made a living before he retired," Jacobson said.

Artwork of the founding father covers the walls, including an original portrait. Among the standout pieces is a grandfather clock originally from Franklin's home in Philadelphia, a plate inscribed "B. Franklin," and original medallions made when Franklin was representing France during the American Revolution.

Jacobson's stepfather started the collection 50 years ago. Jacobson and his brother eventually bought the remains of the collection and continued it for 15 years.

"My brother and I have been collecting Franklin in tandem ever since," Jacobson said.

More than 120 pieces are on display. The exhibit covers the full scope of who Franklin was — statesman, printer and inventor. Among the items is the glass armonica, which Franklin called his favorite invention.

"You play it by wetting your fingers in a bowl, have the glass bowls spin and play it like a piano," Jacobson said.

Highlights of the exhibition include:



Copy of Experiments and Observations on Electricity Made at Philadelphia, owned by Franklin’s son William

Tall-case tidal clock kept in Franklin’s Philadelphia home

Plaster model for the Libertas Americana medal, designed by Franklin and executed by Augustin Dupré

Jacobson hopes people can see these items as a gateway to learn more about how American history began.

The exhibit, free to the public, opens July 6 and runs through Aug. 31. The Historical Society of Palm Beach County is located at 300 N Dixie Hwy.

WPTV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

