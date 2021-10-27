5 Things To Know On Wednesday, October 27, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5-11 one step closer to reality

On Tuesday, an FDA advisory panel voted to recommend child-size Pfizer's COVID- 19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. Immersed in the process is Dr. Carrie Firestone.

While today's green light is a significant step, it's a process that still needs the full FDA and CDC to weigh in on in the coming days.

If both give the green light, it is possible for parents to start having their children receive shots early in November.

2. Arrest made in connection with Jupiter High School threat

Palm Beach County School District police and Jupiter police investigated the unsubstantiated threat made against Jupiter High School posted on social media Tuesday.

School Principal Colleen Iannitti sent out a message to parents earlier Tuesday stating that while there was still no evidence that the threat was sustainable, Jupiter High School would have an increased police presence Wednesday as a way to ease concerns and maintain security.

The arrest was made not long after the principal's message was sent out to parents.

3. SpaceX needs to tame toilet trouble before weekend launch

Liftoff is currently set for early Sunday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center, but SpaceX and NASA want to make sure the toilet trouble won't compromise the capsule that's about to launch with four astronauts.

During SpaceX's first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor.

The same problem was recently discovered inside the capsule at the space station.

4. The World Series is on, but the big winner could be a mattress store owner

According to Forbes and sports business analyst Darren Rovell, Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale will receive a record-breaking $35.6 million if the Astros win the World Series.

According to Forbes, McIngvale placed a $2 million bet at Caesars in Las Vegas back in June.

Rovell reported that if McIngvale wins the massive payload, he'll give away mattresses to his customers and the historic payout would be the largest single payout on a bet in U.S. history.

David J. Phillip/AP FILE - Picture of Gallery Furniture owner Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

5. Brian Laundrie's remains sent to forensic anthropologist after autopsy inconclusive

Brian Laundrie's remains will be sent to a forensic anthropologist after a medical examiner was unable to determine a cause or time of death, according to a statement by Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino.

Investigators found skeletal remains on Wednesday in an area that was previously underwater in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park. Those remains were identified as Laundrie's the next day through dental records.

FBI investigators said a backpack and notebook were also found next to the remains. Many people wonder if that notebook will hold any answers to the investigation including what happened to Gabby Petito or the mental state Brian was in at the time of his disappearance.

BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S SISTER SPEAKS OUT

On This Day In History

On October 27, 1994, The U.S. Justice Department announces that the U.S. prison population has topped one million for the first time in American history.

