5 Things To Know On Wednesday, November 17, 2021

1. 14-year-old boy found dead in Palm Beach Gardens

A 14-year-old boy who went for a bicycle ride and didn't return home has been found dead, police said.

The body of Ryan Rogers was found near the Central Boulevard sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass, Palm Beach Gardens police Maj. Paul Rogers said Tuesday. A bicycle was also found nearby.

An investigation is taking place to determine the cause of death.

2. Lake Worth Beach joins anti-riot suit against Gov. Ron DeSantis

Lake Worth Beach is one of nine cities who filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging the state's anti-riot legislation Gov. Ron DeSantis signed earlier this year.

The new law allows the governor and his cabinet to review county and city law enforcement budgets and make changes that could force a municipality to either spend more or spend less on police agencies, among other things.

Representatives from cities suing the state said it could stop them from making needed changes in police policy.

3. New Lake Okeechobee water management plan revealed by Army Corps of Engineers

The Army Corps of Engineers’ Lake Okeechobee System Operating Manual will replace the Lake Okeechobee Release Schedule from 2008 and serve as the guideline for the Army Corps to determine where, when, and how much water it releases to the east, west, and south of Lake Okeechobee during the dry and wet season.

Multiple factors such as weather, lake height, estuary conditions, and water supply needs will impact the release decisions, but overall, releases to the east into the St. Lucie Estuary will decrease overall by about 35%, according to Indian Riverkeeper Executive Director, Mike Connor.

The new LOSOM plan will send significantly more water to the south and give the Caloosahatchee River more water than it needs during the dry season.

4. Unaccompanied children forced to move out of federally funded Florida shelter

While the Dream Center is fully funded by the federal government, it must have a state license since it houses children. However, weeks after submitting all the necessary paperwork for its annual license renewal, Florida’s Department of Children and Families (DCF) has yet to renew the Dream Center’s license or even tell anyone at Lutheran Services whether it plans to renew their license.

Why the Dream Center doesn’t appear to be getting the state’s blessing for licensure renewal may go back to an executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis back in September to stop the influx of undocumented immigrants coming into the state.

The order includes a directive to DCF to determine “whether the resettlement of unaccompanied children in Florida from outside of the state constitutes an evidence of need” under Florida law.

5. That TikTok notification about a settlement payment isn't a scam

If you used TikTok before October, you may be eligible for compensation as part of a $92 million settlement.

On Monday, TikTok users received a notification from the app about submitting a claim for compensation. Some expressed confusion on social media and questioned whether the notification was part of a larger scam.

The settlement is real. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, agreed in February to pay $92 million as part of a class-action payout to settle allegations that it harvested personal data from users without their consent.

