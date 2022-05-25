5 Things To Know On Wednesday, May 25, 2022

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Texas elementary school shooting kills 19 children, two adults

The death toll from the shooting at a Texas elementary school has risen to 19 children and two adults.

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez said he was briefed by state police on the latest fatalities at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, a heavily Latino community about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Three people wounded in the attack are hospitalized in serious condition. Police said the gunman, an 18-year-old man, was killed at the school.

2. Florida lawmakers reach deal on condo reform

Florida lawmakers officially expanded the focus of their special session on property insurance to include a near duplicate policy of last year's bill, which failed to pass in time during the last legislative session.

Multifamily buildings, three stories or more, need to have thorough inspections at 30 years — then every 10 years after that. It also includes requirements that condos hold money in reserves for repair. It was the sticking point earlier this year.

A final vote on the bill will likely come Wednesday afternoon or evening. The $2 billion property insurance reform — the original reason lawmakers are holding the special session — will likely get its final votes Wednesday as well.

3. Georgia results are in, Pennsylvania still waiting

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp celebrated his primary victory without mentioning former President Donald Trump, who had endorsed his opponenet former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.

Kemp will face Democrat Stacey Abrams on the November ballot in Georgia's high-stakes governor's race.

Herschel Walker, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won Georgia's GOP Senate primary. He will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November general election.

One week after the Pennsylvania primary, voters are not any closer to finding out the winner of the state’s Republican Senate race, with Dr. Mehmet Oz narrowly leading against David McCormick.

4. NOAA predicts an above-average hurricane season for 2022

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that 14-21 named tropical systems will develop in the Atlantic basin this year, the organization announced Tuesday.

Of the up to 21 tropical systems expected this year, NOAA projects 6-10 hurricanes with 3-6 major hurricanes.

The prediction comes a year after the Atlantic basin had 21 named storms, seven of which became hurricanes. Forecasters correctly predicted the season would be above average but not quite reach the historical figures from the 2020 hurricane season, which saw 30 named storms, 14 of which became hurricanes.

5. Births rose in 2021 but not enough to catch up to prepandemic levels

The U.S. birth rate increase of 1% was a bit of a rebound from 2020. The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic witnessed the largest one-year drop in births in nearly a half-century.

The government report released Tuesday shows there were still about 86,000 fewer births last year than in 2019.

The birth rate from 2021 is still considered an improvement from the consistent decline observed in the U.S. since 2014.

On This Day In History

Four years after the United States won its independence from England, 55 state delegates, including George Washington, James Madison and Benjamin Franklin, convene in Philadelphia to compose a new U.S. constitution on May 25, 1787.

