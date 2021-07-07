5 Things To Know On Wednesday, July 7, 2021

While you were sleeping, we compiled the biggest stories of the day in one place. Each story has a quick and easy summary, so you're prepared for whatever the day brings. Just click on the links if you want to know more!

1. Haiti President Jovenel Moïse assassinated at home

Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday.

Moïse’s wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, is hospitalized, interim Premier Claude Joseph said.

The killing late Tuesday comes amid deepening political and economic stability and a spike in gang violence.

2. Elsa 'Let It Go' and downgraded back to a tropical storm

A Tornado Watch remains is in effect for Okeechobee County until 8 a.m. Wednesday because of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Elsa has downgraded into a Tropical Storm and is sitting about 60 miles west of Tampa. Landfall expected sometime this morning/early afternoon as a Tropical Strom near the Big Bend.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in the Tampa Bay area, which is highly vulnerable to storm surge. The most powerful winds were forecast to remain offshore.

3. The latest on the Surfside condo collapse:

Officials on Tuesday said four additional bodies have been recovered in the rubble of a collapsed Surfside condominium building, increasing the death toll to 36.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at a 5:30 p.m. news conference that 109 people are potentially missing, and another 191 are accounted for and that 29 of the 36 bodies have been identified.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said wind gusts from Elsa are hampering the movement of large cranes that are moving very heavy debris, but 5 million pounds of rubble has been removed.

4. Delray Beach steps in after critical safety issues at condo held up by stilts

The owners of the Linton Ridge complex have been ordered by the city to fix the problem.

According to an email sent to city commissioners, the condo owners were told in early June to fix the concrete walkway that was separating from the second floor. The complex did not immediately begin repairs and was called before a grand magistrate on June 25.

Records show the city told the property owner they had to start the repairs a week after the June 25 hearing or face a $1,000 a day fine.

5. Gas prices spike after OPEC+ meeting called off

Expect to pay even more at the gas pump. Oil prices have climbed dramatically, reaching a six-year high, after a meeting of oil-producing countries was canceled this week.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, also known as OPEC+ was considering a proposal to bring 400,000 barrels a day back to the market. The United Arab Emirates objected to other aspects of the deal and an agreement could not be reached.

OPEC controls oil prices through its pricing-over-volume strategy. No new meeting date has been scheduled.

Today's Forecast

Tornado Watch in effect for Okeechobee County until 8 a.m.

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On July 7, 1930, construction of the Hoover Dam begins. Over the next five years, a total of 21,000 men would work ceaselessly to produce what would be the largest dam of its time, as well as one of the largest manmade structures in the world.

