5 Things To Know on Wednesday, July 6, 2022

1. Amber Alert issued for missing Jupiter teen

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Ashley Reyes-Hernandez, 15, was possibly abducted Saturday at approximately noon from her residence located in the 100 block of Fourth Street in Jupiter.

FDLE said she may be in the company of Oliver Ramos, 19, her accused abductor, who has a history of being verbally abusive.

According to investigators, Reyes is believed to be in the Atlanta area with Ramos.

2. Florida 15-week abortion ban reinstated after legal appeal

Florida's new 15-week abortion ban was blocked and then quickly reinstated Tuesday after an appeal from the state attorney general in a lawsuit challenging the restriction.

Judge John C. Cooper issued the order temporarily halting the law after reproductive health providers argued that the state constitution guarantees the right to the procedure.

The state appealed his order, automatically putting the law back into effect.

3. Georgia subpoenaing Giuliani, Graham in Trump election probe

The Georgia prosecutor investigating the conduct of former President Donald Trump and his allies after the 2020 election is subpoenaing U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani to testify before a special grand jury.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Tuesday filed petitions with the judge overseeing the jury as part of her investigation into what she alleges was “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.”

The move marks a major escalation in a case that pose a serious legal challenge to the former president as he weighs another White House run.

Evan Vucci/AP Rudy Giuliani, a personal attorney for President Donald Trump, talks with reporters outside the White House, Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

4. Parents of toddler found alone at parade shooting among dead

The parents of a 2-year-old boy who got lost during the July 4 parade shooting in suburban Chicago are among the seven people who were killed, authorities said as friends and family mourned their lost loved ones.

Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while watching the parade in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb. Their son, Aiden, became separated from them in the chaos.

Irina McCarthy's father, Michael Levberg, told the Chicago Sun-Times that Kevin died protecting his son.

Nam Y. Huh/AP A police officer reacts as he walks in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, Monday, July 4, 2022, where a mass shooting took place at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

5. Millions of dollars in unclaimed property in West Palm Beach

In June, more than $2 million in unclaimed property in West Palm Beach was returned to their rightful owners, according to Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Unclaimed property can range from uncashed paychecks or refunds to things found inside safe deposit boxes.

To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account in West Palm Beach, or other parts of Florida, visit FLTreasureHunt.gov .

Today's Forecast

Morning coastal showers, followed by afternoon storms pushing west

First Alert Weather Forecast for Morning of Wednesday, July, 6, 2022

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

On July 6, 1775, one day after restating their fidelity to King George III and wishing him “a long and prosperous reign” in the Olive Branch Petition, Congress sets “forth the causes and necessity of their taking up arms” against British authority in the American colonies.

