5 Things To Know On Wednesday, July 28, 2021

1. DeSantis vs the CDC and American Academy of Pediatrics on masks in school

Gov. Ron DeSantis threatened state legislative action to prevent face masks from being mandated in schools throughout Florida.

The governor's staunch opinion on masks for children defies recent recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the CDC that all K-12 students, staff members, and visitors -- vaccinated or not -- should wear masks inside schools.

Florida now leads the nation in weekly case and death totals, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

2. Town of Palm Beach issues symbolic resolution over COVID concern

In the Town of Palm Beach, a resolution for a local emergency declaration was issued by the chief of police at the direction of the town manager.

The declaration has no teeth it just brings awareness about the level of COVID-19 transmission right now

The reason the resolution has no authority is that in May Gov. DeSantis signed an executive order invalidating all remaining local emergency orders based on COVID-19 emergencies.

3. Consequences of the Capitol riot: Public hearings begin, Florida rioters lose weapons permits

Four police officials who responded to the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 shared their harrowing stories from the day, and lawmakers shared never-before-seen footage of the violence during the first public hearing held by a House Select Committee tasked with investigating the incident.

Also yesterday, Florida's agriculture and Democratic gubernatorial candidate commissioner Nikki Fried suspended the concealed weapons permits of 22 residents charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

As the lone Democrat on the Florida Cabinet, Fried has the authority to suspend the licenses since the Division of Licensing, which administers the state's concealed weapons licenses, falls under the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

4. Lobster mini-season is here!

Tens of thousands of divers will take to Florida's waters to try to pull up their daily bag limits of spiny lobster. The season kicks off today and wraps up tomorrow.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is urging participants to follow boating safety regulations, including using a diver’s down device when in the water and not anchoring around coral.

There are also size requirements on lobsters caught. The lobster carapace must be at least 3 inches, measured in the water, and no egg-bearing females can be harvested. Make sure to check the bag limit as they can vary by area.

5. Simone Biles withdraws from individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles will not defend her individual all-around Olympic title in Tokyo.

Biles, 24, withdrew from the women's team contest after the first rotation on vault Tuesday, citing her mental health and the adverse impact of the immense pressure she is facing to perform at these Games.

Biles’s withdrawal from the individual all-around final has opened a spot in the competition for her teammate Jade Carey, who would have qualified for the event if not for a rule that allows only two gymnasts from any country to compete in it. She will join fellow American Sunisa Lee int he event.

Today's Forecast

Scattered storms, triple-digit heat indices continue:

First Alert Traffic

On This Day In History

Following its ratification by the necessary three-quarters of U.S. states, the 14th Amendment, granting citizenship to all persons born or naturalized in the United States—including formerly enslaved people—is officially adopted into the U.S. Constitution on July 28, 1868.

