5 Things To Know On Wednesday, January 5, 2022

1. Trump cancels Florida press conference scheduled for Jan. 6

Former President Donald Trump has canceled a press conference he had planned to hold in Florida on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by his supporters.

Trump said in a statement Tuesday evening that he would instead be discussing his grievances at a rally he has planned in Arizona later this month.

The congressional committee investigating the attacks on the U.S. Capitol is requesting cooperation from Fox News host Sean Hannity.

In a letter to Hannity, the committee says it is in possession of text messages that detail conversations about the results of the 2020 presidential election and the events of Jan. 6.

2. Supporters of teen killed during traffic stop in Boynton Beach flood city hall

The Boynton Beach City Hall complex was packed inside and out Tuesday as people gathered to express their displeasure with the city and the police department over the death of Stanley Davis III, 13, the day after Christmas during a traffic stop on his motorcycle.

Several hundred people showed up at the meeting. Their requests and demands were clear. They want a transparent investigation and the officer involved to be fired.

The investigation is ongoing. The officer involved remains on administrative leave.

3. Man handcuffed at DeSantis event after calling Florida's governor 'enemy of the people'

Shortly before DeSantis was set to speak at the Florida Department of Health in Duval County, a man identified as local activist Ben Frazier led a group of protesters in speaking out against the governor.

"When it comes down to public welfare, this governor does not care!" Frazier and the demonstrators repeatedly chanted.

At one point, it appeared DeSantis entered the room to speak, then quickly left when he saw the commotion.

The DeSantis aide then asked anyone who wasn't credentialed to attend the event to be removed from the room by Jacksonville police. When Frazier refused, he was placed in handcuffs.

4. Where you can find a free at-home COVID-19 test

Today, at-home testing kits will be available for pick-up at all six St. Lucie County library branch locations.

The county is prepared to hand out upwards of 5,000 rapid tests for free to those in need.

Palm Beach County is due to receive at least 45,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits from the state to be distributed to residents, but until then you can find all of their testing sites here.

5. Record 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs in November

A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in November, a sign of confidence and more evidence that the U.S. job market is bouncing back strongly from last year's coronavirus recession.

According to CNBC, the number of resignations represented a 9% increase from October. The previous record was set in September when 4.36 million Americans quit their jobs.

Dubbed "The Great Resignation," experts say the high number of Americans quitting their jobs stems from the fact that many are re-evaluating their lives, careers, and circumstances amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

