5 Things To Know On Wednesday, February 16, 2022

1. Florida school districts could lose $200 million in state funding

State. Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, recently unveiled the "Putting Parents First Adjustment" in the Florida House of Representatives' proposed budget.

The adjustment would slash $200 million in funding from 12 Florida school districts — including those in Palm Beach and Indian River counties — that mandated facial coverings for students last year without the ability for them to opt-out.

Fine said the $200 million would be given to 55 other Florida school districts that made masks optional for children.

2. Sandy Hook families reach historic settlement with gun maker

The surviving families of the nine victims of the Sandy Hook shooting have reached a $73 million settlement with Remington, the maker of the rifle used in the tragedy.

A Bushmaster XM15-E2S semiautomatic rifle was used in the 2012 shooting where 20 children and six educators died.

The victims’ families argued Remington was negligent in allowing civilian customers to use an assault-style rifle that is suited for military and law enforcement use in violation of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act.

This is the first time a gun maker has been held liable for a mass shooting in the U.S. Remington has since filed for bankruptcy.

3. Three Brightline train crashes in 4 days in Palm Beach County

A Brightline train has collided with a vehicle for the third time in four days in Palm Beach County.

The third accident happened just south of Washington Ave. near Dixie Hwy. in Lake Worth Beach Wednesday morning.

Authorities say one person has been taken to the hospital after a car was split in half by the train.

4. Prince Andrew settles lawsuit filed by Epstein accuser

Prince Andrew, the son of Queen Elizabeth II, has settled a lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre that alleges he sexually abused her in a sex ring operated by Jeffrey Epstein.

Attorney David Boies, who represents Giuffre, said in a filing in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday that lawyers on both sides were informing the judge that a settlement in principle has been reached and they'll request a dismissal of the lawsuit within a month.

Meanwhile, the letter said the judge should suspend all deadlines and hold the action in abeyance. The terms of the settlement were not immediately available.

5. Biden urges Russia not to take military action against Ukraine

Russia has made two overtures to ease tensions around Ukraine.

It reported a pullback of troops near its neighbor and welcomed talks with the West, but the United States and its allies say they need evidence of the troop movements and that the threat of a Russian invasion still looms.

President Vladimir Putin says that Russia does not want war and will rely on negotiations in efforts to eliminate any chance that Ukraine could one day join NATO. At the same time, he did not commit to a full pullback.

President Joe Biden said American officials had not verified Russia’s claim about its troops.

The president said, "If Russia attacks Ukraine it would be a war of choice," going on to say that a conflict would be without reason.

On This Day In History

February 16, 1968 sees the first official "911" call placed in the United States. Now taken for granted as first course of action in the event of emergency by nearly all of the nation's 327 million people, 911 is a relatively recent invention and was still not standard across the United States for many years after its adoption by Congress.

